Will you get into University of Central Florida (UCF)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UCF.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UCF’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UCF Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UCF.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Central Florida (UCF) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1175.0
|Average ACT
|26.0
|Average GPA
|4.12
Is your high school GPA good enough for UCF?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UCF is 4.12 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and UCF is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into UCF with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at University of Central Florida (UCF)
-
Will I get into UCF with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at University of Central Florida (UCF)
-
Will I get into UCF with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at University of Central Florida (UCF)
-
Will I get into UCF with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at University of Central Florida (UCF)
-
Will I get into UCF with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at University of Central Florida (UCF)
-
Will I get into UCF with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 16% chance of getting accepted at University of Central Florida (UCF)
-
Will I get into UCF with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Central Florida (UCF)
-
Will I get into UCF with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Central Florida (UCF)