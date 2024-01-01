Will you get into University of Central Florida (UCF)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UCF.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UCF’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UCF Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UCF.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Central Florida (UCF) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1175.0 Average ACT 26.0 Average GPA 4.12

Is your high school GPA good enough for UCF?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UCF is 4.12 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and UCF is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.