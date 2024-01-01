Will you get into Gettysburg College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Gettysburg College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Gettysburg College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Gettysburg College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Gettysburg College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Gettysburg College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.81

Is your high school GPA good enough for Gettysburg College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Gettysburg College is 3.81 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Gettysburg College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.