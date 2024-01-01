Will you get into Grace College and Theological Seminary?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Grace College and Theological Seminary’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Grace College and Theological Seminary Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Grace College and Theological Seminary.

School Average Average SAT 1030.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.74

Is your high school GPA good enough for Grace College and Theological Seminary?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Grace College and Theological Seminary is 3.74 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Grace College and Theological Seminary is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.