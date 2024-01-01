Will you get into Grace College and Theological Seminary?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Grace College and Theological Seminary.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Grace College and Theological Seminary’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Grace College and Theological Seminary Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Grace College and Theological Seminary.
For a more detailed breakdown of Grace College and Theological Seminary admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1030.0
|Average ACT
|24.0
|Average GPA
|3.74
Is your high school GPA good enough for Grace College and Theological Seminary?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Grace College and Theological Seminary is 3.74 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Grace College and Theological Seminary is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Grace College and Theological Seminary with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Grace College and Theological Seminary
-
Will I get into Grace College and Theological Seminary with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Grace College and Theological Seminary
-
Will I get into Grace College and Theological Seminary with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Grace College and Theological Seminary
-
Will I get into Grace College and Theological Seminary with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Grace College and Theological Seminary
-
Will I get into Grace College and Theological Seminary with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Grace College and Theological Seminary
-
Will I get into Grace College and Theological Seminary with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Grace College and Theological Seminary
-
Will I get into Grace College and Theological Seminary with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Grace College and Theological Seminary
-
Will I get into Grace College and Theological Seminary with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Grace College and Theological Seminary