Will you get into Graceland University-Lamoni?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Graceland University-Lamoni.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Graceland University-Lamoni’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Graceland University-Lamoni Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Graceland University-Lamoni.

For a more detailed breakdown of Graceland University-Lamoni admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 860.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.28

Is your high school GPA good enough for Graceland University-Lamoni?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Graceland University-Lamoni is 3.28 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Graceland University-Lamoni is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.