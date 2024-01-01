Will you get into Graceland University-Lamoni?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Graceland University-Lamoni.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Graceland University-Lamoni’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Graceland University-Lamoni Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Graceland University-Lamoni.
For a more detailed breakdown of Graceland University-Lamoni admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|860.0
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|3.28
Is your high school GPA good enough for Graceland University-Lamoni?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Graceland University-Lamoni is 3.28 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Graceland University-Lamoni is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Graceland University-Lamoni with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 88% chance of getting accepted at Graceland University-Lamoni
-
Will I get into Graceland University-Lamoni with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at Graceland University-Lamoni
-
Will I get into Graceland University-Lamoni with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Graceland University-Lamoni
-
Will I get into Graceland University-Lamoni with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at Graceland University-Lamoni
-
Will I get into Graceland University-Lamoni with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Graceland University-Lamoni
-
Will I get into Graceland University-Lamoni with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Graceland University-Lamoni
-
Will I get into Graceland University-Lamoni with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Graceland University-Lamoni
-
Will I get into Graceland University-Lamoni with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 14% chance of getting accepted at Graceland University-Lamoni