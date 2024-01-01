Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Graceland University-Lamoni

Will you enjoy Graceland University-Lamoni as a transfer student?

Graceland University-Lamoni Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Graceland University-Lamoni. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Graceland University-Lamoni.

Can you transfer into Graceland University-Lamoni Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Graceland University-Lamoni? Graceland University-Lamoni requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Graceland University-Lamoni also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Graceland University-Lamoni requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Graceland University-Lamoni’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Graceland University-Lamoni transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Graceland University-Lamoni’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Graceland University-Lamoni received 583 transfer applicants. The school accepted 250 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Graceland University-Lamoni is 42.88%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Graceland University-Lamoni. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Graceland University-Lamoni transfer GPA requirements? Graceland University-Lamoni requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Graceland University-Lamoni requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Graceland University-Lamoni Graceland University-Lamoni has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Graceland University-Lamoni? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Graceland University-Lamoni. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Lamoni... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Graceland University-Lamoni is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Graceland University-Lamoni Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Graceland University-Lamoni website for more info.

Graceland University-Lamoni accepts 42.88% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Graceland University-Lamoni, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.28 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.41. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Graceland University-Lamoni students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 410 510 460 SAT Reading 400 510 455 2018 Total SAT Score 810 1020 915 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 22 19 ACT Reading 17 23 20 2018 Total ACT Score 33 45 39 Graceland University-Lamoni’s average SAT score is 915. To be a competitive applicant for Graceland University-Lamoni your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Graceland University-Lamoni chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College