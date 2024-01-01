Will you get into Hamilton College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Hamilton College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Hamilton College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Hamilton College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Hamilton College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Hamilton College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 4.0

Is your high school GPA good enough for Hamilton College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Hamilton College is 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Hamilton College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.