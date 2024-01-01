Will you get into Hanover College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Hanover College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Hanover College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Hanover College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Hanover College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Hanover College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1080.0
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.66
Is your high school GPA good enough for Hanover College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Hanover College is 3.66 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Hanover College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Hanover College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Hanover College
-
Will I get into Hanover College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Hanover College
-
Will I get into Hanover College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Hanover College
-
Will I get into Hanover College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Hanover College
-
Will I get into Hanover College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Hanover College
-
Will I get into Hanover College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Hanover College
-
Will I get into Hanover College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at Hanover College
-
Will I get into Hanover College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Hanover College