Hanover College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Hanover College.

School Average Average SAT 1080.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.66

Is your high school GPA good enough for Hanover College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Hanover College is 3.66 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Hanover College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.