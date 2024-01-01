Will you get into Haverford College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Haverford College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Haverford College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Haverford College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Haverford College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Haverford College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1425.0 Average ACT 32.5 Average GPA 4.01

Is your high school GPA good enough for Haverford College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Haverford College is 4.01 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Haverford College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.