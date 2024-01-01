Will you get into Haverford College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Haverford College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Haverford College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Haverford College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Haverford College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Haverford College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1425.0
|Average ACT
|32.5
|Average GPA
|4.01
Is your high school GPA good enough for Haverford College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Haverford College is 4.01 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Haverford College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Haverford College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at Haverford College
-
Will I get into Haverford College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Haverford College
-
Will I get into Haverford College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Haverford College
-
Will I get into Haverford College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Haverford College
-
Will I get into Haverford College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Haverford College
-
Will I get into Haverford College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 19% chance of getting accepted at Haverford College
-
Will I get into Haverford College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at Haverford College
-
Will I get into Haverford College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Haverford College