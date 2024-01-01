Will you get accepted?

Houghton University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

This is the complete guide for transferring to Houghton.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.

At Houghton, 13.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone.

What are the transfer requirements for Houghton? Houghton requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, Houghton also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Houghton requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Houghton University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Houghton transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Houghton University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Houghton received 70 transfer applicants. The school accepted 62 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Houghton is 88.57%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Houghton. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Houghton University transfer GPA requirements? Houghton requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Houghton requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Houghton Houghton has noted the additional policies: Transfer applicants with A.A. or A.S. may waive all general education requirements except for 2 religion/theology courses..

Will you enjoy transferring to Houghton? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Houghton. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Houghton... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Houghton is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Houghton then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Houghton Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Houghton website for more info.

Houghton accepts 88.57% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Houghton, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.4 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.54. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Houghton students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 483 610 546 SAT Reading 480 630 555 2018 Total SAT Score 963 1240 1101 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 27 23 ACT Reading 20 27 23 2018 Total ACT Score 40 54 47 Houghton University’s average SAT score is 1101. To be a competitive applicant for Houghton University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

