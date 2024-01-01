Will you get into Huston-Tillotson University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Huston-Tillotson University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Huston-Tillotson University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Huston-Tillotson University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Huston-Tillotson University.

School Average Average SAT 790.0 Average ACT 16.0 Average GPA 2.8

Is your high school GPA good enough for Huston-Tillotson University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Huston-Tillotson University is 2.8 on a 4.0 scale.

Huston-Tillotson University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.