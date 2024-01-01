Will you get into Huston-Tillotson University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Huston-Tillotson University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Huston-Tillotson University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Huston-Tillotson University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Huston-Tillotson University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Huston-Tillotson University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|790.0
|Average ACT
|16.0
|Average GPA
|2.8
Is your high school GPA good enough for Huston-Tillotson University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Huston-Tillotson University is 2.8 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Huston-Tillotson University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Huston-Tillotson University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Huston-Tillotson University
-
Will I get into Huston-Tillotson University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 84% chance of getting accepted at Huston-Tillotson University
-
Will I get into Huston-Tillotson University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at Huston-Tillotson University
-
Will I get into Huston-Tillotson University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Huston-Tillotson University
-
Will I get into Huston-Tillotson University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 87% chance of getting accepted at Huston-Tillotson University
-
Will I get into Huston-Tillotson University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Huston-Tillotson University
-
Will I get into Huston-Tillotson University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Huston-Tillotson University
-
Will I get into Huston-Tillotson University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Huston-Tillotson University