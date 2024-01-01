Will you get into Indiana State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Indiana State.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Indiana State’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Indiana State Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Indiana State.
For a more detailed breakdown of Indiana State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|910.0
|Average ACT
|19.0
|Average GPA
|3.17
Is your high school GPA good enough for Indiana State?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Indiana State is 3.17 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Indiana State is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Indiana State with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 85% chance of getting accepted at Indiana State University
Will I get into Indiana State with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Indiana State University
Will I get into Indiana State with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Indiana State University
Will I get into Indiana State with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 84% chance of getting accepted at Indiana State University
Will I get into Indiana State with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Indiana State University
Will I get into Indiana State with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Indiana State University
Will I get into Indiana State with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Indiana State University
Will I get into Indiana State with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 18% chance of getting accepted at Indiana State University