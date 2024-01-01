Will you get into Indiana State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Indiana State.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Indiana State’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Indiana State Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Indiana State.

For a more detailed breakdown of Indiana State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 910.0 Average ACT 19.0 Average GPA 3.17

Is your high school GPA good enough for Indiana State?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Indiana State is 3.17 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Indiana State is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.