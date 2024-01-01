Will you get into Iona College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Iona College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Iona College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Iona College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Iona College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Iona College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 995.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.0

Is your high school GPA good enough for Iona College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Iona College is 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Iona College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.