Will you get into Iowa State University (ISU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into ISU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for ISU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
ISU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into ISU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Iowa State University (ISU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1110.0
|Average ACT
|25.0
|Average GPA
|3.64
Is your high school GPA good enough for ISU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at ISU is 3.64 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and ISU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into ISU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Iowa State University (ISU)
-
Will I get into ISU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Iowa State University (ISU)
-
Will I get into ISU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Iowa State University (ISU)
-
Will I get into ISU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Iowa State University (ISU)
-
Will I get into ISU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Iowa State University (ISU)
-
Will I get into ISU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Iowa State University (ISU)
-
Will I get into ISU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Iowa State University (ISU)
-
Will I get into ISU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Iowa State University (ISU)