Will you get into Iowa State University (ISU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into ISU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for ISU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

ISU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into ISU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Iowa State University (ISU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1110.0 Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 3.64

Is your high school GPA good enough for ISU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at ISU is 3.64 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and ISU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.