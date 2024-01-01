Will you get into University of Iowa (UI)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Iowa.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Iowa’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Iowa Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Iowa.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Iowa (UI) admissions requirements

School Average Average SAT 1160.0 Average ACT 25.5 Average GPA 3.71

Is your high school GPA good enough for Iowa?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Iowa is 3.71 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Iowa is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.