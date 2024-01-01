Will you get into University of Iowa (UI)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Iowa.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Iowa’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Iowa Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Iowa.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1160.0
|Average ACT
|25.5
|Average GPA
|3.71
Is your high school GPA good enough for Iowa?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Iowa is 3.71 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Iowa is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Iowa with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at University of Iowa (UI)
Will I get into Iowa with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at University of Iowa (UI)
Will I get into Iowa with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at University of Iowa (UI)
Will I get into Iowa with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at University of Iowa (UI)
Will I get into Iowa with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at University of Iowa (UI)
Will I get into Iowa with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at University of Iowa (UI)
Will I get into Iowa with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at University of Iowa (UI)
Will I get into Iowa with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Iowa (UI)