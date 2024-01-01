Will you get into Kansas State University (KSU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into K-State.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for K-State’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
K-State Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into K-State.
For a more detailed breakdown of Kansas State University (KSU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.55
Is your high school GPA good enough for K-State?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at K-State is 3.55 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and K-State is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into K-State with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Kansas State University (KSU)
Will I get into K-State with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Kansas State University (KSU)
Will I get into K-State with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Kansas State University (KSU)
Will I get into K-State with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Kansas State University (KSU)
Will I get into K-State with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Kansas State University (KSU)
Will I get into K-State with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Kansas State University (KSU)
Will I get into K-State with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Kansas State University (KSU)
Will I get into K-State with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Kansas State University (KSU)