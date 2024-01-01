Will you get into Kansas State University (KSU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into K-State.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for K-State’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

K-State Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into K-State.

For a more detailed breakdown of Kansas State University (KSU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.55

Is your high school GPA good enough for K-State?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at K-State is 3.55 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and K-State is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.