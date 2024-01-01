Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Will you get into Missouri State University-Springfield?

Your SAT Score

*optional

Your ACT Score

*optional
Select a score
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 27
  • 28
  • 29
  • 30
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 34
  • 35
  • 36

    • Your GPA*

    on a 4.0 scale

    *gpa score is required

    This free tools calculates your chanse of getting accepdet to Missouri State University-Springfield

    Please note estimates are based on test scoreand GPA average of previously admitted Missouri State University-Springfield

    Want chances at another school?

    Will you get into Missouri State University-Springfield?

    This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Missouri State University-Springfield.

    To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Missouri State University-Springfield’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

    Missouri State University-Springfield Admission Standards

    The table below summarizes what you need to get into Missouri State University-Springfield.

    For a more detailed breakdown of Missouri State University-Springfield admissions requirements read here.

    School Average
    Average SAT 1086.0
    Average ACT 23.5
    Average GPA 3.68

    Is your high school GPA good enough for Missouri State University-Springfield?

    The average high school GPA for admitted students at Missouri State University-Springfield is 3.68 on a 4.0 scale.

    (You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

    This is a solid GPA, and Missouri State University-Springfield is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.

    Common SAT Questions and Comparisons

    • Will I get into Missouri State University-Springfield with a 1400 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Missouri State University-Springfield
    • Will I get into Missouri State University-Springfield with a 1200 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Missouri State University-Springfield
    • Will I get into Missouri State University-Springfield with a 1100 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Missouri State University-Springfield
    • Will I get into Missouri State University-Springfield with a 3.9 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Missouri State University-Springfield
    • Will I get into Missouri State University-Springfield with a 3.5 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Missouri State University-Springfield
    • Will I get into Missouri State University-Springfield with a 3.2 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Missouri State University-Springfield
    • Will I get into Missouri State University-Springfield with a 3.0 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at Missouri State University-Springfield
    • Will I get into Missouri State University-Springfield with a 2.5 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Missouri State University-Springfield

    If you’re interested in calculating your chances at Missouri State University-Springfield, try these schools too:

    ISU Chances Calculator
    Iowa Chances Calculator
    University of Kansas Chances Calculator
    K-State Chances Calculator
    University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) Chances Calculator
    ©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved