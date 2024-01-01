Will you get into Iowa Wesleyan University?
Iowa Wesleyan University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Iowa Wesleyan University.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|935.0
|Average ACT
|20.0
|Average GPA
|3.5
Is your high school GPA good enough for Iowa Wesleyan University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Iowa Wesleyan University is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Iowa Wesleyan University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Iowa Wesleyan University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 83% chance of getting accepted at Iowa Wesleyan University
Will I get into Iowa Wesleyan University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Iowa Wesleyan University
Will I get into Iowa Wesleyan University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Iowa Wesleyan University
Will I get into Iowa Wesleyan University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Iowa Wesleyan University
Will I get into Iowa Wesleyan University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Iowa Wesleyan University
Will I get into Iowa Wesleyan University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Iowa Wesleyan University
Will I get into Iowa Wesleyan University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Iowa Wesleyan University
Will I get into Iowa Wesleyan University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Iowa Wesleyan University