Will you get into Iowa Wesleyan University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Iowa Wesleyan University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Iowa Wesleyan University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Iowa Wesleyan University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Iowa Wesleyan University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Iowa Wesleyan University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 935.0 Average ACT 20.0 Average GPA 3.5

Is your high school GPA good enough for Iowa Wesleyan University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Iowa Wesleyan University is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Iowa Wesleyan University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.