Will you get into Lake Forest College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Lake Forest College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Lake Forest College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Lake Forest College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Lake Forest College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Lake Forest College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.62

Is your high school GPA good enough for Lake Forest College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Lake Forest College is 3.62 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Lake Forest College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.