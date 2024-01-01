Will you get into Lewis University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Lewis College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Lewis College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Lewis College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Lewis College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Lewis University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1080.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.48
Is your high school GPA good enough for Lewis College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Lewis College is 3.48 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Lewis College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Lewis College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Lewis University
Will I get into Lewis College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Lewis University
Will I get into Lewis College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Lewis University
Will I get into Lewis College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Lewis University
Will I get into Lewis College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Lewis University
Will I get into Lewis College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Lewis University
Will I get into Lewis College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Lewis University
Will I get into Lewis College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Lewis University