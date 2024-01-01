Will you get accepted?

Linfield College-McMinnville Campus Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Linfield. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Linfield.

Linfield College-McMinnville Campus chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Linfield CampusReel At Linfield, 4.07% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Linfield College-McMinnville Campus, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Linfield? Linfield requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Linfield also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Linfield requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Linfield College-McMinnville Campus’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Linfield transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Linfield College-McMinnville Campus’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Linfield received 150 transfer applicants. The school accepted 104 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Linfield is 69.33%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Linfield. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Linfield College-McMinnville Campus transfer GPA requirements? Linfield requires a minimum college GPA of 2.75 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Linfield requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.75.

Additional Transfer Info for Linfield Linfield has noted the additional policies: Letter of recommendation required..

Will you enjoy transferring to Linfield? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Linfield. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to McMinnville... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Linfield is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Linfield then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Linfield Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Linfield website for more info.

Linfield accepts 69.33% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Linfield, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.68 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.83. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Linfield students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 460 560 510 SAT Reading 460 590 525 2018 Total SAT Score 920 1150 1035 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 29 26 27 ACT Reading 20 25 22 2018 Total ACT Score 49 51 50 Linfield College-McMinnville Campus’s average SAT score is 1035. To be a competitive applicant for Linfield College-McMinnville Campus your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

