Will you get into Lipscomb University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into David Lipscomb University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for David Lipscomb University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

David Lipscomb University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into David Lipscomb University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Lipscomb University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1142.5 Average ACT 26.0 Average GPA 3.71

Is your high school GPA good enough for David Lipscomb University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at David Lipscomb University is 3.71 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and David Lipscomb University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.