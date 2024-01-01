Will you get into University of South Carolina Aiken?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of South Carolina Aiken.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of South Carolina Aiken’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of South Carolina Aiken Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of South Carolina Aiken.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of South Carolina Aiken admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 980.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.85

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of South Carolina Aiken?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of South Carolina Aiken is 3.85 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and University of South Carolina Aiken is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.