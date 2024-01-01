Will you get into University of South Carolina Aiken?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of South Carolina Aiken.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of South Carolina Aiken’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of South Carolina Aiken Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of South Carolina Aiken.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of South Carolina Aiken admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|980.0
|Average ACT
|20.5
|Average GPA
|3.85
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of South Carolina Aiken?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of South Carolina Aiken is 3.85 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and University of South Carolina Aiken is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into University of South Carolina Aiken with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at University of South Carolina Aiken
Will I get into University of South Carolina Aiken with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at University of South Carolina Aiken
Will I get into University of South Carolina Aiken with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at University of South Carolina Aiken
Will I get into University of South Carolina Aiken with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at University of South Carolina Aiken
Will I get into University of South Carolina Aiken with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at University of South Carolina Aiken
Will I get into University of South Carolina Aiken with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at University of South Carolina Aiken
Will I get into University of South Carolina Aiken with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 16% chance of getting accepted at University of South Carolina Aiken
Will I get into University of South Carolina Aiken with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of South Carolina Aiken