Will you get into LIU Brooklyn?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into LIU Brooklyn.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for LIU Brooklyn’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

LIU Brooklyn Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into LIU Brooklyn.

For a more detailed breakdown of LIU Brooklyn admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.2

Is your high school GPA good enough for LIU Brooklyn?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at LIU Brooklyn is 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. LIU Brooklyn is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.