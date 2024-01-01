LIU Brooklyn Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to LIU Brooklyn. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to LIU Brooklyn.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At LIU Brooklyn, 42.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
To read about regular admission requirements for LIU Brooklyn, click here
Can you transfer into LIU Brooklyn
What are the transfer requirements for LIU Brooklyn?
LIU Brooklyn requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Recommended of All
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Required of Some
|Standardized Test Scores
|Recommended of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of Some
In addition to the above requirements, LIU Brooklyn also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
LIU Brooklyn requires a minimum of 24 credits.
What are LIU Brooklyn’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down LIU Brooklyn transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for LIU Brooklyn transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to LIU Brooklyn on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is LIU Brooklyn’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, LIU Brooklyn received 2225 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 1199 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for LIU Brooklyn is 53.89%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into LIU Brooklyn. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 1199 accepted transfer students, 485 students enrolled - that means the yield was 40.45%.
LIU Brooklyn accepts 54 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the LIU Brooklyn transfer GPA requirements?
LIU Brooklyn requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, LIU Brooklyn requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.
Additional Transfer Info for LIU Brooklyn
LIU Brooklyn has noted the additional policies: Articulation agreements with Bergen Comm Coll, Borough of Manhattan Comm Coll, Kingsborough Comm Coll, LaGuardia Comm Coll, and New York City Coll of Tech..
Will you enjoy transferring to LIU Brooklyn?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to LIU Brooklyn.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Brooklyn...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at LIU Brooklyn is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to LIU Brooklyn then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into LIU Brooklyn
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
LIU Brooklyn website
for more info.
LIU Brooklyn accepts 53.89% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into LIU Brooklyn, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.2 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.33. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of LIU Brooklyn students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|400
|540
|470
|SAT Reading
|400
|500
|450
|2018 Total SAT Score
|800
|1040
|920
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|16
|24
|20
|ACT Reading
|17
|24
|20
|2018 Total ACT Score
|33
|48
|40
LIU Brooklyn’s average SAT score is 920. To be a competitive applicant for LIU Brooklyn your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring