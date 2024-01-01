Will you get into Luther College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Luther Norse.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Luther Norse’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Luther Norse Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Luther Norse.

For a more detailed breakdown of Luther College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1117.5 Average ACT 26.0 Average GPA 3.67

Is your high school GPA good enough for Luther Norse?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Luther Norse is 3.67 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Luther Norse is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.