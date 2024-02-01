Will you get accepted?

Luther College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Luther College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Luther Norse, 3.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Luther College, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Luther Norse? Luther Norse requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Required of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Luther Norse also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Luther Norse requires a minimum of 128 credits.

What are Luther College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Luther Norse transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline May 1 Winter Transfer Deadline November 1 Spring Transfer Deadline November 1 Summer Transfer Deadline February 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Luther College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Luther Norse received 84 transfer applicants. The school accepted 36 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Luther Norse is 42.86%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Luther Norse. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Luther College transfer GPA requirements? Luther Norse requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Luther Norse requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Luther Norse Luther Norse has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Luther Norse? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Luther Norse. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Decorah... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Luther Norse is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Luther Norse then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Luther Norse accepts 42.86% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Luther Norse, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.67 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.82. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Luther Norse students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 480 625 552 SAT Reading 448 573 510 2018 Total SAT Score 928 1198 1063 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 22 28 25 ACT Reading 22 29 25 2018 Total ACT Score 44 57 50 Luther College’s average SAT score is 1063. To be a competitive applicant for Luther College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

