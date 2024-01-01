Will you get into Maharishi University of Management?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Maharishi University of Management.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Maharishi University of Management’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Maharishi University of Management Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Maharishi University of Management.

For a more detailed breakdown of Maharishi University of Management admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.1

Is your high school GPA good enough for Maharishi University of Management?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Maharishi University of Management is 3.1 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Maharishi University of Management is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.