Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Maharishi University of Management

Will you enjoy Maharishi University of Management as a transfer student?

Maharishi University of Management Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Maharishi University of Management. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Maharishi University of Management.

Maharishi University of Management chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Maharishi University of Management, 8.33% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Maharishi University of Management, click here

Can you transfer into Maharishi University of Management Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Maharishi University of Management? Maharishi University of Management requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Required of All Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Maharishi University of Management also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Maharishi University of Management requires a minimum of 60 credits.

What are Maharishi University of Management’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Maharishi University of Management transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Maharishi University of Management’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Maharishi University of Management received 80 transfer applicants. The school accepted 52 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Maharishi University of Management is 65.0%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Maharishi University of Management. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Maharishi University of Management chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 52 accepted transfer students, 27 students enrolled - that means the yield was 51.92%. Maharishi University of Management accepts 65 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Maharishi University of Management transfer GPA requirements? Maharishi University of Management requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Maharishi University of Management requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Maharishi University of Management Maharishi University of Management has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Maharishi University of Management? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Maharishi University of Management. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Fairfield... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Maharishi University of Management is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Maharishi University of Management then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Maharishi University of Management Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Maharishi University of Management website for more info.

Maharishi University of Management accepts 65.0% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Maharishi University of Management, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.1 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.22. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Maharishi University of Management students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 460 550 505 SAT Reading 460 560 510 2018 Total SAT Score 920 1110 1015 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 20 18 ACT Reading 15 22 18 2018 Total ACT Score 31 42 36 Maharishi University of Management’s average SAT score is 1015. To be a competitive applicant for Maharishi University of Management your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Maharishi University of Management chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College