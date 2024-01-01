Will you get into Maine Maritime Academy?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Maine Maritime Academy.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Maine Maritime Academy’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Maine Maritime Academy Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Maine Maritime Academy.
For a more detailed breakdown of Maine Maritime Academy admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1050.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.37
Is your high school GPA good enough for Maine Maritime Academy?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Maine Maritime Academy is 3.37 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Maine Maritime Academy is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Maine Maritime Academy with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at Maine Maritime Academy
Will I get into Maine Maritime Academy with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Maine Maritime Academy
Will I get into Maine Maritime Academy with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Maine Maritime Academy
Will I get into Maine Maritime Academy with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at Maine Maritime Academy
Will I get into Maine Maritime Academy with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Maine Maritime Academy
Will I get into Maine Maritime Academy with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Maine Maritime Academy
Will I get into Maine Maritime Academy with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Maine Maritime Academy
Will I get into Maine Maritime Academy with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 11% chance of getting accepted at Maine Maritime Academy