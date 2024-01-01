Will you get into Maine Maritime Academy?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Maine Maritime Academy’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Maine Maritime Academy Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Maine Maritime Academy.

School Average Average SAT 1050.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.37

Is your high school GPA good enough for Maine Maritime Academy?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Maine Maritime Academy is 3.37 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Maine Maritime Academy is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.