Will you get into Manhattan School of Music?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Manhattan School of Music.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Manhattan School of Music’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Manhattan School of Music Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Manhattan School of Music.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.55

Is your high school GPA good enough for Manhattan School of Music?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Manhattan School of Music is 3.55 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Manhattan School of Music is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.