Manhattan School of Music Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Manhattan School of Music chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Manhattan School of Music, 17.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Manhattan School of Music, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Manhattan School of Music? Manhattan School of Music requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Required of All Standardized Test Scores Recommended of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Manhattan School of Music also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Manhattan School of Music requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Manhattan School of Music’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Manhattan School of Music transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline February 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Manhattan School of Music’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Manhattan School of Music received 145 transfer applicants. The school accepted 45 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Manhattan School of Music is 31.03%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Manhattan School of Music. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Manhattan School of Music transfer GPA requirements? Manhattan School of Music requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Manhattan School of Music requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Manhattan School of Music Manhattan School of Music has noted the additional policies: Music courses must be validated through examinations..

Will you enjoy transferring to Manhattan School of Music? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Manhattan School of Music. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to New York... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Manhattan School of Music is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Manhattan School of Music then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Manhattan School of Music Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Manhattan School of Music website for more info.

Manhattan School of Music accepts 31.03% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Manhattan School of Music, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.55 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.69. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Manhattan School of Music students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 0 0 0 SAT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total SAT Score 0 0 0 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 Manhattan School of Music’s average SAT score is 0. To be a competitive applicant for Manhattan School of Music your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

