Marian Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Marian.

School Average Average SAT 990.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.5

Is your high school GPA good enough for Marian?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Marian is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Marian is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.