Will you get into Marian University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Marian.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Marian’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Marian Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Marian.
For a more detailed breakdown of Marian University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|990.0
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.5
Is your high school GPA good enough for Marian?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Marian is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Marian is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Marian with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 79% chance of getting accepted at Marian University
-
Will I get into Marian with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Marian University
-
Will I get into Marian with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Marian University
-
Will I get into Marian with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Marian University
-
Will I get into Marian with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Marian University
-
Will I get into Marian with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Marian University
-
Will I get into Marian with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Marian University
-
Will I get into Marian with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Marian University