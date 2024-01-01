Will you get into Mary Baldwin University (MBU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into MBU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for MBU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
MBU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into MBU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Mary Baldwin University (MBU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1000.0
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.35
Is your high school GPA good enough for MBU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at MBU is 3.35 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and MBU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into MBU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at Mary Baldwin University (MBU)
-
Will I get into MBU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Mary Baldwin University (MBU)
-
Will I get into MBU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Mary Baldwin University (MBU)
-
Will I get into MBU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Mary Baldwin University (MBU)
-
Will I get into MBU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Mary Baldwin University (MBU)
-
Will I get into MBU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Mary Baldwin University (MBU)
-
Will I get into MBU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Mary Baldwin University (MBU)
-
Will I get into MBU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 11% chance of getting accepted at Mary Baldwin University (MBU)