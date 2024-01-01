Will you get into Mary Baldwin University (MBU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into MBU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for MBU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

MBU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into MBU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Mary Baldwin University (MBU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1000.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.35

Is your high school GPA good enough for MBU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at MBU is 3.35 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and MBU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.