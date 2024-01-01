Will you get into Maryville University of Saint Louis?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Maryville University of Saint Louis’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Maryville University of Saint Louis Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Maryville University of Saint Louis.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 3.62

Is your high school GPA good enough for Maryville University of Saint Louis?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Maryville University of Saint Louis is 3.62 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Maryville University of Saint Louis is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.