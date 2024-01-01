Will you get into Maryville University of Saint Louis?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Maryville University of Saint Louis.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Maryville University of Saint Louis’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Maryville University of Saint Louis Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Maryville University of Saint Louis.
For a more detailed breakdown of Maryville University of Saint Louis admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|25.0
|Average GPA
|3.62
Is your high school GPA good enough for Maryville University of Saint Louis?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Maryville University of Saint Louis is 3.62 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Maryville University of Saint Louis is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Maryville University of Saint Louis with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Maryville University of Saint Louis
-
Will I get into Maryville University of Saint Louis with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Maryville University of Saint Louis
-
Will I get into Maryville University of Saint Louis with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Maryville University of Saint Louis
-
Will I get into Maryville University of Saint Louis with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Maryville University of Saint Louis
-
Will I get into Maryville University of Saint Louis with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Maryville University of Saint Louis
-
Will I get into Maryville University of Saint Louis with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Maryville University of Saint Louis
-
Will I get into Maryville University of Saint Louis with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at Maryville University of Saint Louis
-
Will I get into Maryville University of Saint Louis with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Maryville University of Saint Louis