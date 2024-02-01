Maryville University of Saint Louis Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to Maryville University of Saint Louis.
At Maryville University of Saint Louis, 25.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
To read about regular admission requirements for Maryville University of Saint Louis, click here
Can you transfer into Maryville University of Saint Louis
What are the transfer requirements for Maryville University of Saint Louis?
Maryville University of Saint Louis requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of Some
|Interview
|Required of Some
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, Maryville University of Saint Louis also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Maryville University of Saint Louis requires a minimum of 12 credits.
What are Maryville University of Saint Louis’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Maryville University of Saint Louis transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Maryville University of Saint Louis transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Maryville University of Saint Louis on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Maryville University of Saint Louis’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Maryville University of Saint Louis received 1210 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 1112 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Maryville University of Saint Louis is 91.9%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Maryville University of Saint Louis. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 1112 accepted transfer students, 700 students enrolled - that means the yield was 62.95%.
Maryville University of Saint Louis accepts 92 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Maryville University of Saint Louis transfer GPA requirements?
Maryville University of Saint Louis requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, Maryville University of Saint Louis requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.
Additional Transfer Info for Maryville University of Saint Louis
Maryville University of Saint Louis has noted the additional policies: Secondary school transcripts required for transfer students with less than 30 semester hours..
Will you enjoy transferring to Maryville University of Saint Louis?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Maryville University of Saint Louis.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Saint Louis...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Maryville University of Saint Louis is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Maryville University of Saint Louis
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
Maryville University of Saint Louis website
for more info.
Maryville University of Saint Louis accepts 91.9% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Maryville University of Saint Louis, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.62 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.76. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Maryville University of Saint Louis students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|460
|600
|530
|SAT Reading
|440
|550
|495
|2018 Total SAT Score
|900
|1150
|1025
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|21
|26
|23
|ACT Reading
|21
|27
|24
|2018 Total ACT Score
|42
|53
|47
Maryville University of Saint Louis’s average SAT score is 1025. To be a competitive applicant for Maryville University of Saint Louis your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
