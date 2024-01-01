Will you get into Massachusetts College of Art and Design?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Massachusetts College of Art and Design.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Massachusetts College of Art and Design’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Massachusetts College of Art and Design Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Massachusetts College of Art and Design.

For a more detailed breakdown of Massachusetts College of Art and Design admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1085.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.52

Is your high school GPA good enough for Massachusetts College of Art and Design?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Massachusetts College of Art and Design is 3.52 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Massachusetts College of Art and Design is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.