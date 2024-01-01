Will you get into Massachusetts College of Art and Design?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Massachusetts College of Art and Design.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Massachusetts College of Art and Design’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Massachusetts College of Art and Design Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Massachusetts College of Art and Design.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1085.0
|Average ACT
|23.5
|Average GPA
|3.52
Is your high school GPA good enough for Massachusetts College of Art and Design?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Massachusetts College of Art and Design is 3.52 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Massachusetts College of Art and Design is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Massachusetts College of Art and Design with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Massachusetts College of Art and Design
Will I get into Massachusetts College of Art and Design with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Massachusetts College of Art and Design
Will I get into Massachusetts College of Art and Design with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Massachusetts College of Art and Design
Will I get into Massachusetts College of Art and Design with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Massachusetts College of Art and Design
Will I get into Massachusetts College of Art and Design with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Massachusetts College of Art and Design
Will I get into Massachusetts College of Art and Design with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Massachusetts College of Art and Design
Will I get into Massachusetts College of Art and Design with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at Massachusetts College of Art and Design
Will I get into Massachusetts College of Art and Design with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Massachusetts College of Art and Design