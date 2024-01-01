Will you get into Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into MCLA.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for MCLA’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

MCLA Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into MCLA.

For a more detailed breakdown of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1010.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.2

Is your high school GPA good enough for MCLA?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at MCLA is 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. MCLA is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.