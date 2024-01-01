Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to MCLA. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to MCLA.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At MCLA, 9.01% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
To read about regular admission requirements for Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, click here
Can you transfer into Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts
What are the transfer requirements for MCLA?
MCLA requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Recommended of Some
|Interview
|Recommended of Some
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Recommended of All
In addition to the above requirements, MCLA also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
MCLA requires a minimum of 12 credits.
What are Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down MCLA transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to MCLA on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, MCLA received 234 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 225 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for MCLA is 96.15%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into MCLA. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 225 accepted transfer students, 114 students enrolled - that means the yield was 50.67%.
MCLA accepts 97 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts transfer GPA requirements?
MCLA requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, MCLA requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.
Additional Transfer Info for MCLA
MCLA has noted the additional policies: Transfer admissions available through Mass Transfer Compact..
Will you enjoy transferring to MCLA?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to MCLA.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to North Adams...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at MCLA is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to MCLA then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into MCLA
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
MCLA website
for more info.
MCLA accepts 96.15% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into MCLA, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.2 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.33. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of MCLA students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|440
|550
|495
|SAT Reading
|450
|580
|515
|2018 Total SAT Score
|890
|1130
|1010
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|0
|0
|0
|ACT Reading
|0
|0
|0
|2018 Total ACT Score
|0
|0
|0
Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts’s average SAT score is 1010. To be a competitive applicant for Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
