Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages.

What are the transfer requirements for MIT? MIT requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, MIT also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. MIT requires a minimum of 0 credits.

What are Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down MIT transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline March 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 15 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, MIT received 538 transfer applicants. The school accepted 23 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for MIT is 4.28%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into MIT. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) transfer GPA requirements? MIT requires a minimum college GPA of 3.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, MIT requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.5.

Additional Transfer Info for MIT MIT has noted the additional policies: Transfers must submit no less than two semesters worth of credits.Transfer credit is assessed by each academic department on a course by course basis. International transfer students are not eligible to enter during spring semester..

Will you enjoy transferring to MIT? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to MIT. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Cambridge... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at MIT is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to MIT then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into MIT Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the MIT website for more info.

MIT accepts 4.28% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into MIT, you should have a current GPA of at least 4.17 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.34. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of MIT students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 760 800 780 SAT Reading 700 790 745 2018 Total SAT Score 1460 1590 1525 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 35 36 35 ACT Reading 35 36 35 2018 Total ACT Score 70 72 71 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)’s average SAT score is 1525. To be a competitive applicant for Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

