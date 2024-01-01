Will you get into Mercer University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Mercer University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Mercer University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Mercer University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mercer University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Mercer University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1210.0
|Average ACT
|27.0
|Average GPA
|3.86
Is your high school GPA good enough for Mercer University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mercer University is 3.86 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Mercer University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Mercer University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Mercer University
-
Will I get into Mercer University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Mercer University
-
Will I get into Mercer University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Mercer University
-
Will I get into Mercer University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Mercer University
-
Will I get into Mercer University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Mercer University
-
Will I get into Mercer University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at Mercer University
-
Will I get into Mercer University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 16% chance of getting accepted at Mercer University
-
Will I get into Mercer University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Mercer University