Mercer University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mercer University.

School Average Average SAT 1210.0 Average ACT 27.0 Average GPA 3.86

Is your high school GPA good enough for Mercer University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mercer University is 3.86 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Mercer University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.