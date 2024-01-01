Will you get into Metropolitan College of New York?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into MCNY.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for MCNY’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

MCNY Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into MCNY.

For a more detailed breakdown of Metropolitan College of New York admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.1

Is your high school GPA good enough for MCNY?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at MCNY is 2.1 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

MCNY does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.