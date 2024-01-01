Will you get into Mid-Atlantic Christian University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Mid-Atlantic Christian University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Mid-Atlantic Christian University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Mid-Atlantic Christian University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mid-Atlantic Christian University.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|960.0
|Average ACT
|19.5
|Average GPA
|2.9
Is your high school GPA good enough for Mid-Atlantic Christian University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mid-Atlantic Christian University is 2.9 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Mid-Atlantic Christian University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Mid-Atlantic Christian University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 81% chance of getting accepted at Mid-Atlantic Christian University
-
Will I get into Mid-Atlantic Christian University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Mid-Atlantic Christian University
-
Will I get into Mid-Atlantic Christian University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Mid-Atlantic Christian University
-
Will I get into Mid-Atlantic Christian University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Mid-Atlantic Christian University
-
Will I get into Mid-Atlantic Christian University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 81% chance of getting accepted at Mid-Atlantic Christian University
-
Will I get into Mid-Atlantic Christian University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Mid-Atlantic Christian University
-
Will I get into Mid-Atlantic Christian University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Mid-Atlantic Christian University
-
Will I get into Mid-Atlantic Christian University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Mid-Atlantic Christian University