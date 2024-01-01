Will you get accepted?

Minnesota State University Moorhead Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to MSU Moorhead. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to MSU Moorhead.

Minnesota State University Moorhead chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At MSU Moorhead, 34.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Minnesota State University Moorhead, click here

What are the transfer requirements for MSU Moorhead? MSU Moorhead requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, MSU Moorhead also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. MSU Moorhead requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Minnesota State University Moorhead’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down MSU Moorhead transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Minnesota State University Moorhead’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, MSU Moorhead received 1126 transfer applicants. The school accepted 754 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for MSU Moorhead is 66.96%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into MSU Moorhead. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Minnesota State University Moorhead transfer GPA requirements? MSU Moorhead requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, MSU Moorhead requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for MSU Moorhead MSU Moorhead has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to MSU Moorhead? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to MSU Moorhead. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Moorhead... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at MSU Moorhead is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to MSU Moorhead then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into MSU Moorhead Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the MSU Moorhead website for more info.

MSU Moorhead accepts 66.96% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into MSU Moorhead, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.35 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.48. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of MSU Moorhead students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 490 580 535 SAT Reading 420 540 480 2018 Total SAT Score 910 1120 1015 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 19 25 22 ACT Reading 19 25 22 2018 Total ACT Score 38 50 44 Minnesota State University Moorhead’s average SAT score is 1015. To be a competitive applicant for Minnesota State University Moorhead your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

