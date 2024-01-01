Will you get into Minot State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Minot State.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Minot State’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Minot State Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Minot State.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|947.5
|Average ACT
|21.5
|Average GPA
|3.4
Is your high school GPA good enough for Minot State?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Minot State is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Minot State is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Minot State with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 82% chance of getting accepted at Minot State University
Will I get into Minot State with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Minot State University
Will I get into Minot State with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Minot State University
Will I get into Minot State with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Minot State University
Will I get into Minot State with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Minot State University
Will I get into Minot State with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Minot State University
Will I get into Minot State with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Minot State University
Will I get into Minot State with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Minot State University