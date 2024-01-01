Will you get into Minot State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Minot State.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Minot State’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Minot State Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Minot State.

For a more detailed breakdown of Minot State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 947.5 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for Minot State?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Minot State is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Minot State is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.