Will you get into Mount Vernon Nazarene University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into MVNU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for MVNU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

MVNU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into MVNU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Mount Vernon Nazarene University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1020.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.62

Is your high school GPA good enough for MVNU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at MVNU is 3.62 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and MVNU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.