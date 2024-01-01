Will you get into Mount Vernon Nazarene University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into MVNU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for MVNU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
MVNU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into MVNU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Mount Vernon Nazarene University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1020.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.62
Is your high school GPA good enough for MVNU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at MVNU is 3.62 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and MVNU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into MVNU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Mount Vernon Nazarene University
-
Will I get into MVNU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Mount Vernon Nazarene University
-
Will I get into MVNU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Mount Vernon Nazarene University
-
Will I get into MVNU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Mount Vernon Nazarene University
-
Will I get into MVNU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Mount Vernon Nazarene University
-
Will I get into MVNU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Mount Vernon Nazarene University
-
Will I get into MVNU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at Mount Vernon Nazarene University
-
Will I get into MVNU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Mount Vernon Nazarene University