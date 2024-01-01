Will you get into Muskingum University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Muskingum.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Muskingum’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Muskingum Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Muskingum.
For a more detailed breakdown of Muskingum University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|935.0
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|3.29
Is your high school GPA good enough for Muskingum?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Muskingum is 3.29 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Muskingum is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Muskingum with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 83% chance of getting accepted at Muskingum University
Will I get into Muskingum with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Muskingum University
Will I get into Muskingum with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Muskingum University
Will I get into Muskingum with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Muskingum University
Will I get into Muskingum with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Muskingum University
Will I get into Muskingum with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Muskingum University
Will I get into Muskingum with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Muskingum University
Will I get into Muskingum with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Muskingum University