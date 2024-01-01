Will you get into Muskingum University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Muskingum.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Muskingum’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Muskingum Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Muskingum.

For a more detailed breakdown of Muskingum University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 935.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.29

Is your high school GPA good enough for Muskingum?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Muskingum is 3.29 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Muskingum is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.