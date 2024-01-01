Will you get into Newman University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Newman University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Newman University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Newman University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Newman University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Newman University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1040.0
|Average ACT
|24.0
|Average GPA
|3.63
Is your high school GPA good enough for Newman University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Newman University is 3.63 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Newman University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Newman University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at Newman University
Will I get into Newman University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Newman University
Will I get into Newman University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Newman University
Will I get into Newman University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Newman University
Will I get into Newman University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Newman University
Will I get into Newman University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Newman University
Will I get into Newman University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Newman University
Will I get into Newman University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Newman University