Will you get into Newman University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Newman University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Newman University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Newman University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Newman University.

School Average Average SAT 1040.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.63

Is your high school GPA good enough for Newman University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Newman University is 3.63 on a 4.0 scale.



This is a solid GPA, and Newman University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.