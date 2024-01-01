Will you get into Northeastern Illinois University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Northeastern Illinois University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Northeastern Illinois University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Northeastern Illinois University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Northeastern Illinois University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Northeastern Illinois University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 822.5 Average ACT 18.0 Average GPA 3.0

Is your high school GPA good enough for Northeastern Illinois University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Northeastern Illinois University is 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Northeastern Illinois University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.