Will you get into Northern Michigan University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Northern Michigan University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Northern Michigan University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Northern Michigan University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Northern Michigan University.

School Average Average SAT 1025.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.26

Is your high school GPA good enough for Northern Michigan University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Northern Michigan University is 3.26 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Northern Michigan University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.