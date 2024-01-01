Will you get into Northland College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Northland College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Northland College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Northland College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Northland College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Northland College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1042.5 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.2

Is your high school GPA good enough for Northland College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Northland College is 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Northland College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.